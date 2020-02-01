Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $7.54 on Friday, reaching $365.46. 1,566,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,594. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $383.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

