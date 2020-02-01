Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Heico were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $12,271,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the third quarter worth $7,841,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 10.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 561,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $82.36 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. Heico’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

