Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $336,961.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Coinone and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, DragonEX, Coinone and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

