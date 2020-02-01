Strs Ohio Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $189.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $135.59 and a 52 week high of $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

