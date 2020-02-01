SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SUMCO CORP/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUOPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SUMCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.31.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMCO CORP/ADR (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.