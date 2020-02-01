Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 280,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 22,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

