Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $250,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $213.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

