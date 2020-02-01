Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $383,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 1,144,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,724. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

