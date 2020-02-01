Sunburst Financial Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $42.11. 99,515,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,156,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.