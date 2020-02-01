Sunburst Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Regions Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.57. 24,723,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

