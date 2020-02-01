Sunburst Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Regions Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.57. 24,723,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.
In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
