SunTrust Banks Cuts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $156.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

