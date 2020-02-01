Swarm Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $3,412.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

