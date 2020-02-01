T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.53 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

