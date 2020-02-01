TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s (TTWO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.86.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

