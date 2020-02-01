Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €86.59 ($100.68).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKWY. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.30 ($106.16) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

