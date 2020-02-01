TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 4,854,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,477. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.65, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

