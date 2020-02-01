Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $23.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $24.03 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $78.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $81.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.44 billion to $82.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

TGT traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.74. 6,893,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 4,016.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.