Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 5.3%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 625,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 724,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.
