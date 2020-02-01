Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 5.3%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 625,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 724,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

