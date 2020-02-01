TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $92.18. 1,888,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,269. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $79.53 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

