Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Get Team alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Team stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 186,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. Team has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Team will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Team by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Team by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Team (TISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.