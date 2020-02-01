Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.35. Telia shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

About Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit