Telstra (ASX:TLS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Shares of Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.87. Telstra shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 23,652,126 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22.

About Telstra (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

