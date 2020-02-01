Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.46, 1,434,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,535,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The firm has a market cap of $541.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Tenneco by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

