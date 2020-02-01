Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.68 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 473,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,971. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.