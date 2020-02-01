Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,337,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,625,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,247,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,178. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

