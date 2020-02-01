Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 963,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,715. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

