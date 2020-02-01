Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

