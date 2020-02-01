Tezos Price Tops $1.74 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00018538 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $38.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

