The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) received a $60.00 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KO. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

KO stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $56,690,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

