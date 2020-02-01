The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

