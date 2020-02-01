Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $28.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

