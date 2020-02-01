TheStreet Lowers Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) to C+

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

WEBK opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. Wellesley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wellesley Bancorp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.43% of Wellesley Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

