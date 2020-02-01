Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,501. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

