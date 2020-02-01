TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a positive rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 5,901,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,102. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

