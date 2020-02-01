TokenClub Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, TokenClub has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $386,405.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

