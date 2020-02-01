TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 1,162,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

