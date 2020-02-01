Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

