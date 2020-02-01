Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit