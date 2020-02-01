Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.
TSCO traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
