Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

TSCO traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

