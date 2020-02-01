Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.
TRNS opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Transcat has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $225.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
