Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

TRNS opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Transcat has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $225.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Transcat by 22.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Transcat by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

