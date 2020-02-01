TransferCoin (TX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $153.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $75,866.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,249,062 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

