Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Receives C$1.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Trican Well Service stock remained flat at $C$1.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 605,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,625. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

