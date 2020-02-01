TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $47,754,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 669,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $10,349,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $6,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

TRGP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

