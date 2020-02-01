TrueDeck (TDP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,209.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 43% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $190,768.00 and $20,209.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

