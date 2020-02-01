TrueFeedBack (TFB) Hits Market Cap of $519,798.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $519,798.00 and $81,638.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

