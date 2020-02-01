Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $323.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $324.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

