U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.22. 6,202,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

