UBS Group Reiterates “€14.90” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UCG. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.46 ($17.98).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.