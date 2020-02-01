Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $267.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

