UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect higher revenues and lower provisions, partially offset by elevated expenses. UMB Financial remains committed to driving operating efficiency through several strategic objectives, including improvement in revenues and capital management. Also, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake opportunistic expansions. Growth in loan and deposit balances reflects its healthy balance sheet position. However, expenses are likely to increase due to investments in technology. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans and intense competition in business operations act as key headwinds.”

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 414,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $60.18 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.