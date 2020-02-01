UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

